Fighting back and advancing the struggle in 2022

Minneapolis, MN - There was a high tide of struggle on many fronts in 2022. With so much going on, it can be easy to forget some of the things our movements have accomplished. That makes it all the more important to look back and review the lessons from this year’s resistance so we can move forward stronger.
First, we’d like to recognize the people that Fight Back! wrote about who passed away in 2022 and say in their honor: ¡presente!
- LAPD kills 2 inside of crowded store, 14-year-old dead
- Community leader Mel Reeves remembered in Minneapolis
- Minnesota: Protests follow police killing of Amir Locke
- FRSO leader condemns white supremacist murders in Buffalo, NY
- Grand Rapids cop executes youth from Congo
- Minnesota: Remembering Marie Braun’s commitment to peace and justice
- Twin Cities organizers memorialize 53 migrants who died in south Texas, press Senator Smith for immigrant rights action
- Minneapolis police murder Tekle Sundberg
- Colorado Springs demands justice for Dezarae Archuleta
- Padre José Landaverde: Presente!
- Freedom Road Socialist Organization mourns the passing of Jean Pestieau, of the Workers Party of Belgium
- FRSO: The contributions of Comrade Jose Ma. Sison will live forever!
- Among the first to lead this struggle: The legacy of Charlene Mitchell
And here are the exclusive interviews that Fight Back! published in 2022:
- Interview with Frank Chapman, of National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) as we start 2022
- Day 1 of Colorado King Soopers strike: Interview with a striker
- Activist explains why anti-war movement wants U.S. out of Ukraine
- Interview with Starbucks union organizer in New Orleans
- Interview with William Camacaro on the Workers’ Summit of the Americas
- Denver: Interview with wrongfully fired Chicano high school teacher Tim Hernández
- Interview with Venezuelan trade union leader Jacobo Torres de Leon
- Hope for Colombia: An interview with James Jordan about the election of Petro
- Interview with FRSO leader Masao Suzuki: The fight against national oppression and the struggle for socialism
In 2022, Fight Back! launched our own podcast! Here’s the article announcing the launch of the new podcast on International Workers Day, which incidentally was the most viewed article on fightbacknews.org all year! You can find links to the podcast on the main podcast platforms here - be sure to subscribe and check out all the episodes from 2022.
Also in 2022, Fight Back! printed a series of ‘red theory’ articles on the basics of Marxism-Leninism. Here is the article introducing the series. You can browse all the articles in the series here. There are plans to compile the articles into a book - watch for that in the new year!
Fight Back! reported on the 9th Congress of Freedom Road Socialist Organization this year, as well as the Workers and Communist Parties around the world that sent greetings to FRSO's 9th Congress.
Since there were so many Fight Back! articles covering important struggles this year, there’s no way we can include everything that was important in this review. So we’ll do the best we can by highlighting five of the most popular articles from each month of 2022.
January
- Florida Gov. DeSantis spreads lies, Jax community members disrupt his press conference
- Reflections on the 30th anniversary of the end of the Soviet socialist project
- Chicago: Community and labor organizations mobilize for voting rights
- WAMM still saying ‘No to war’ - 40th anniversary celebration
- Florida students protest anti-abortion bill at state capitol, disrupt House subcommittee meeting
February
- UPS Teamsters fight against wage cuts
- No U.S. war with Russia, end U.S. intervention in Ukraine
- Bigger than bomb threats: The political violence of national oppression
- Activists arrested at Florida state capitol for opposing abortion ban law
- Chicanos confront an LA Sheriff Department community meeting
March
- No to NATO
- Transgender rights: China advances while U.S. backslides
- PSUV 5th Congress held in Venezuela: Resistance, Rebirth, Revolution!
- Protest against torture in Illinois prisons
- Minneapolis teachers and education support professionals ratify contract after 20-day strike
April
- 2022 election in the Philippines: Repression and resistance
- 1000 rally, march: U.S. and Israel: Hands off Jerusalem!
- Students fight back against Florida’s ‘Don’t say gay bill’
- Celebrate International Workers Day, May 1, 2022
- Tampa’s housing crisis and the fight for rent control
May
- Keep abortion legal! Defend women’s and reproductive rights!
- The full story of how Louisianans defeated the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
- ‘Ban off our bodies’ protest ended in Homeland Security, LAPD attack
- How frame-ups work: The Antony Gay trial
- Los Angeles victory: One step closer to winning community control over LA County Sheriff’s Department
June
- Young Lords pass the torch, honor Jose “Cha Cha” Jimenez
- Prepare for mass action to keep abortion legal!
- Final Declaration of the Workers’ Summit of the Americas
- Cryptocurrency meltdown topples digital asset businesses
- Poor People's Campaign protests at Capitol in DC
July
- FRSO: Resolution Against the U.S./NATO-Provoked War in Ukraine
- A Marxist view of the Asian American National Questions
- Number of people collecting unemployment benefits jumps by 51,000
- Red Theory: Against Sakai on settler colonialism and the national question in the U.S.
- Condemn the FBI raids in St Louis, MO and St Petersburg, FL!
August
- Chicago: Movement forces the release of Chicago police torture survivors
- No, the economy is not in a recession (yet)
- UPS Teamsters kick off 2023 contract fight with national week of action
- Saint Paul rallies to demand Minnesota divest from Israel
- East LA commemorates the 52nd Chicano Moratorium
September
- Chicago: Election season begins for Police Accountability Councils
- Red Theory: Imperialism, or monopoly capitalism
- A revolutionary view of the 2022 midterm elections
- Minnesota Abortion Action Coalition demands no state funding for ‘crisis pregnancy centers’
- Cuba accepts new Families Code, approves same-sex marriage, women’s rights
October
- Philippines: Intensify mass struggles amid peso devaluation and rising prices
- Join the effort to promote the political program of FRSO
- Scabby the rat tours U of MN campus, Teamsters ready to strike
- Red Theory: Bourgeois democracy and fascism
- Students for a Democratic Society 16th Annual Convention say, ‘Not another step back!’
November
- Chicago: Electing candidates to hold the police accountable
- Rally in support of DACA and ‘Legalization for All’
- Oslo is long dead. Time to revive the PLO
- 2022 midterm results and the coming struggle
- Biden: Hands off rail workers and their right to strike!
December
- USF students protest at university president’s mansion over declining Black enrollment
- COP27 Recap and response: Green capitalism as class warfare
- Protests call to “Free Alex Saab,” jailed in Miami
- Some in the shadow, some in the sun: A roundup of the semi-finals of the soccer World Cup
- Milwaukee rally to save labor and delivery department at St. Francis Hospital