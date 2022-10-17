Scabby the rat tours U of MN campus, Teamsters ready to strike

Scabby the rat in front of U of MN dining hall. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN – Scabby the rat has become a familiar figure on the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus as the contract fight between Teamsters Local 320 and the administration intensifies. Teamsters voted by a 93% margin to strike if the university does not agree to their demands to end poverty wages. The university brought in a company called “Chefs On the Fly” to scab on the potential strike and has put them to work in dining facilities. They are being housed in a hotel near campus, the Hilton Garden Inn.

On October 17 Teamsters took Scabby the rat to Middlebrook, Comstock, Sanford and the 17th Avenue Residence Halls to draw attention to the university’s anti-labor policies.

Mick Kelly, a Teamster 320 steward and negotiating committee member states, “We are not going to put up with poverty wages. We will do what ever it takes. Students support us and ask how they can help. The administration and their scab operations in the kitchens will never stop us from winning.”