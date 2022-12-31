Fighting back and advancing the struggle in 2022

Minneapolis, MN - There was a high tide of struggle on many fronts in 2022. With so much going on, it can be easy to forget some of the things our movements have accomplished. That makes it all the more important to look back and review the lessons from this year’s resistance so we can move forward stronger.

First, we’d like to recognize the people that Fight Back! wrote about who passed away in 2022 and say in their honor: ¡presente!

And here are the exclusive interviews that Fight Back! published in 2022:

In 2022, Fight Back! launched our own podcast! Here’s the article announcing the launch of the new podcast on International Workers Day, which incidentally was the most viewed article on fightbacknews.org all year! You can find links to the podcast on the main podcast platforms here - be sure to subscribe and check out all the episodes from 2022.

Also in 2022, Fight Back! printed a series of ‘red theory’ articles on the basics of Marxism-Leninism. Here is the article introducing the series. You can browse all the articles in the series here. There are plans to compile the articles into a book - watch for that in the new year!

Fight Back! reported on the 9th Congress of Freedom Road Socialist Organization this year, as well as the Workers and Communist Parties around the world that sent greetings to FRSO's 9th Congress.

Since there were so many Fight Back! articles covering important struggles this year, there’s no way we can include everything that was important in this review. So we’ll do the best we can by highlighting five of the most popular articles from each month of 2022.

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December