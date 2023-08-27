Philippines: Vow to attain justice for the Tiamzons and all victims of state terrorism!

Benito Tiamzon (Ka Laan) with Wilma Austria (Ka Bagong-tao). (Fight Back! News/staff)

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following August 21 statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines.

One year ago today, Benito Tiamzon (Ka Laan), Wilma Austria (Ka Bagong-tao), together with eight other revolutionaries, were arrested by troops belonging to the 8th Infantry Division, on their way to the coasts of Catbalogan town, Samar. While in the custody of their fascist captors, they were subjected to severe torture before they were subsequently killed. Their lifeless bodies were loaded on a boat and brought to sea where reportedly being exploded.

The torture and murder of the Tiamzons, and their companions Ka Divino, Ka Yen, Ka Jaja, Ka Matt, Ka Ash, Ka Delfin, Ka Lupe, Ka Butig, are dastardly fascist-terrorist crimes of the Marcos regime, perpetrated under the direction of their US military advisers.

The revolutionary forces reiterate their vow to attain justice for the Tiamzons and all other victims of state terrorism.

The Tiamzons long served as among the key leaders of the Party who selflessly dedicated their lives to the Filipino people’s struggle for national and social liberation and the socialist aspirations of the proletariat.

They served as consultants of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) in peace negotiations on the belief that a just and lasting peace can only be attained by addressing the deep social, economic and political roots of the armed conflict.

Marcos and his fascist ilk are grossly mistaken to think that by murdering the Tiamzons, they could kill the Filipino people’s revolutionary cause. On the contrary, the martyrdom of the Tiamzons will forever be remembered and inspire the younger generation of workers, peasants and all democratic classes to carry forward the Filipino people’s national democratic struggle.