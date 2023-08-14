Jacksonville, FL continues demanding justice for the Tampa 5, drop the charges now

Jacksonville protest demands justice for the Tampa 5. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Jacksonville, FL - Over a dozen community members and students organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) and University of North Florida SDS gathered as part of an emergency National Day of Action to demand Justice for the Tampa 5. Rallying on August 9 during rush hour traffic of busy State Street in downtown Jax, the protesters withstood record heat to raise the banner and chants, demanding “Drop the charges.”

“We will continue to hit the streets until justice is won and the charges are dropped against the Tampa 5,” said Neal Jefferson of the JCAC.

Protesters vowed to keep up the fight.