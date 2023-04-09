Hundreds march for Palestine to say hands off Al-Aqsa

Twin Cities protest against Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa. (Fight Back! News/Meredith Aby-Keirstead)

Columbia Heights, MN - On April 8, over 250 people marched on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights to demand an end to Israeli violence against Palestinians and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

This week Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on multiple days, firing stun grenades and violently attacking Palestinians as they gathered for Ramadan prayers.

Palestinian health officials report the start of 2023 to be the deadliest for Palestinians in at least 20 years. Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year.

Nick Tolliver, a new member of the MN Anti-War Committee, participated in the march, “Today’s march was important because international pressure and attention limits Israel’s ability to violate the human rights of Palestinians. As U.S. citizens whose taxpayer dollars fund Israeli apartheid and human rights abuses, we must voice our opposition to Israeli apartheid and pressure politicians to stand with the Palestinians.”

The protest was initiated by the MN chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). Organizers invited participants to attend AMP’s iftar on April 14 at 6pm at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd, Maple Grove and to participate in the upcoming Al Nakba march on May 20 starting at Bryant Square Park in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis.