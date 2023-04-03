Tuesday April 4, 2023
| Last update: Monday at 8:45 PM

$17,000 raised in FRSO Spring Fundraising Drive

The future is bright!
By Mick Kelly |
April 3, 2023
Read more articles in
Enter a descriptive sentence about the photo here.

Minneapolis, MN – In less than a week, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s (FRSO) Spring Fundraising Drive has netted more than $17,000. FRSO aims to raise over $130,000 to hire more full-time organizers to work in our national office, grow our fund to purchase a building, and publish more revolutionary literature. 

Anti-war activist Sarah Martin states, “Now is the time to dig deep and contribute to FRSO so we can continue to grow and expand our work as we build towards a new world. The future is bright!” 

Local FRSO groups will be going out to members and supporters to make the Spring Fundraising Drive a success.

To contribute to the fundraising drive, go to FRSO.org and hit the donate button.

  • Array
  • Buzz Up!
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg
  • Facebook
  • Newsvine
  • Reddit
  • StumbleUpon
  • Twitter