Join your local International Women's Day event!

Fight Back! has collected a partial list of International Women's Day marches, events and celebrations that members of Freedom Road Socialist Organization are helping to build and lead. We encourage you to find the event nearest to you and attend.

Eastern Time Zone

New York City, NY

Protest Against NYPD Treatment of Women

Sturday, March 11, 3:00pm

Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic, Ave, Brooklyn, NY

A demonstration against sexual assault and mistreatment of women by the NYPD. Organized by New York Community Action Project (NYCAP)

Tampa, FL

International Women's Day Protest to Defend Reproductive Rights!

Saturday, March 4th, 12:30pm

Joe Chillura Park, 600 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL

Join Tampa FRSO and other organizations to commemorate International Women's Day and protest to fight for women's rights and defend reproductive rights.

Tallahassee, FL

International Women's Day Panel

Saturday, March 4th, 1:00pm

FSU Student Services Building (SSB), Room 208, Parking available in Traditions Garage

Join the Tallahassee district of Freedom Road Socialist Organization for a panel on International Women's Day discussing the history of the holiday and struggle for liberation and fight for a better world.

International Women's Day Rally to Defend Women's Rights

Wednesday, March 8th, 7:00pm

Florida Historic Capitol, 400 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL

A rally called by Tallahassee FRSO and endorsed by FSU SDS and TCAC - Tallahassee Community Action Committee with the slogans: Celebrate International Women's Day! Defend Reproductive Rights! Fight for Women's Rights!

Orlando, FL

International Women's Day Speak! Out!

Saturday, March 4th, 5:00pm

Orlando City Hall, 400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL

Join us this weekend for a speak out commemorating International Women’s Day, a more than a century old holiday meant to honor the contributions of women to the people’s struggles.

Detroit, MI

International Women's Day Speakout

Sunday, March 5, 4:30pm

St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1950 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI

This is an indoor event for building community, learning, and having some fun! Food and drink are provided (though all are welcome to bring something to share) speaking is not a prerequisite, but if you are willing to share a poem, a story, a short educational lecture, or anything you’d like to speak on, it would be most welcomed. Anyone is welcome to speak but we are centering women and people of other oppressed genders to speak on topics related to gender, gender oppression, reproductive rights (or lack thereof) and the intersections between these topics and others.

Grand Rapids, MI

International Women's Day - Defend reproductive rights! Fight for women's rights!

Wednesday, March 8th, 5:00pm

Monument Park, 3 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids, MI

The movement for reproductive rights came out in force last year to organize for Prop 3, and we won decisively. We celebrate that victory and continue to demand free, safe, and legal abortions across the country. We also have to talk about inequality for women workers, who on average earn only 77% of their male coworkers, especially Black women, who only earn 77% of the average for all women, and Chicana and Latina women, who only earn 70% of that average. In addition to the abortion crackdown, bodily autonomy is also under attack in the trans community, and the rights of trans women, men, and nonbinary people must be defended. Feel free to bring signs!

Kent, OH

International Women's Day Speakout

Wednesday, March 8th, 12:00pm

Kent State University Campus

A campus speakout for International Women's Day featuring speakers from Students for a Democratic Society, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and other groups.

Central Time Zone:

Chicago, IL

International Women's Day Celebration 2023

Sunday, March 5th, 6:00pm

Woodlawn Baptist Church, 6207 S University Ave, Chicago, IL

IWD is a day of struggle across the globe, where the battles of women are put at center stage. This year, we’ll lift up the struggles for reproductive rights; women in Chicago running for the first-in-the-country elections for democratic oversight of the police; women fighting for loved ones wrongfully convicted and suffering in the hellholes of Illinois prisons; striking workers from Howard Brown clinics; members of the Chicago Teachers Union Alliance of Charter Teachers and Staff; and women from Palestine and the Philippines about their fight for liberation. Hosted by FRSO Chicago.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

International Women's Day Protest

Saturday, March 11th, 1:00pm

Mayday Plaza, 301 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN

Join us for a rally and march to mark International Women's Day and continue the fight for women's and reproductive rights - for women's and LGBTQ liberation, and end to gender-based violence and justice for all stolen lives! Free & legal abortion for all! Queer & trans liberation! Justice for all stolen lives! An end to gender-based violence! Organized by FRSO Twin Cities.

Milwaukee, WI

Hands off our Bodies, Hands off our Families! IWD 2023 March

Saturday, March 11th, 12:00pm

Red Arrow Park, 920 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI

Join the Milwaukee International Women's Day Coalition for our 2023 celebration of International Women's Day! We will kick off the event at Dontre Hamilton (Red Arrow) Park. The event will end with a program with speakers and a social at Village Church!

Appleton, WI

Fox Valley International Women's Day Rally

Sunday, March 5th, 1:00pm

Houdini Plaza, 111 W College Ave, Appleton, WI

Join our comrades and partners in the Fox Valley area for what we hope will be the first annual celebration of International Women's Day! Organized by FRSO - Wisconsin.

Dallas, TX

International Women's Day March: Defend Reproductive Rights! Fight for Women's Rights!

Saturday, March 4th, 11:30am

Civic Gardens, 1014 Main St, Dallas, TX

Join together to celebrate International Women’s Day by demanding rights for women and reproductive rights for all! The overturning of Roe v. Wade was an assault on women’s and reproductive rights. We will rally with organizers fighting for access to healthcare and say with one voice that we will FIGHT for the rights of women and the reproductive rights of all people. Sponsored by: The Afiya Center, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression - Dallas, Dallas Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines, La Fontera Nos Cruzo, Dallas Anti-War Committee, Dallas Peace and Justice Center, Communist Party USA, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Progressive Student Union at UTA, and Malaya Movement Texas.

New Orleans, LA

International Women's Day: March for Abortion Sanctuary!

Friday, March 10th, 5:30pm

U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, 600 Camp St, New Orleans, LA

Since Louisiana's trigger ban came into effect in June, the city of New Orleans has done little to nothing to stand up for abortion rights. For International Women's Day, we demand comprehensive sanctuary city policies to protect reproductive health:

(1) Provide free information on how to safely self-induce abortions through info sheets, ads, public programs, and 311 services. Do this without collecting personal details from people who need help.

(2) Provide free contraceptives and STI screenings.

(3) Budget at least $1 million to fund travel for abortions.

On International Women's Day, we fight for women and LGBTQ people, who also feel the impacts of attacks on reproductive rights. Organized by Real Name Campaign NOLA and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Austin, TX

International Women's Day Speakout

Wednesday, March 8th, 5:00pm

University of Texas - Austin Campus

Organized by Students for a Democratic Society.

Mountain Time Zone:

Denver, CO

International Women's Day Rally

Wednesday, March 8th, 6pm

Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO

Join Denver FRSO and supporting groups on March 8th for International Women's Day! There will be a rally in front of the capitol for reproductive rights for all and to envision for a world without gender-based violence.

Pacific TIme Zone:

Los Angeles, CA

International Women's Day East LA - #NiUnaMás

Sunday, March 12, 12:00pm

Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

A rally featuring agua fresca and a lineup of women and femme speakers, organized by Centro CSO. Slogans include: Defend women's rights! End gender-based violence! Queer and trans liberation!

San José, CA

International Women's Day Educational

Saturday, March 4th, 3:00pm

San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 S 7th St #101, San José, CA

Join San José FRSO for their first public meeting. They will be reading & discussing the article "International Women's Day" by Bolshevik revolutionary and proletarian feminist Alexandra Kollontai. They will also be watching an excerpt from the documentary 9to5 about women office workers organizing in the 1970s, as well as discussing the pending court case in Texas that could ban medication abortion nationwide.

Seattle, WA

Rally to Defend Women's and Reproductive Rights

Wednesday, March 8th, 5:30pm

Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, 915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA

This rally will feature speakers from reproductive justice organizations, and women speakers from the labor movement and oppressed nationality movements.