Colorado Springs protest demands justice for Tyre Nichols and all victims of police crimes

Brandon Rincon of the Colorado Springs People's Coalition leads a march through downtown Colorado Springs. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Colorado Springs, CO - On February 4, a crowd of protesters gathered at the Colorado Springs City Hall to demand justice for Tyre Nichols. The action was called by the Colorado Springs People’s Coalition (CSPC), an affiliate of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. The event was also attended by members of Students for a Democratic Society, along with local community members and their children.

The protest started with a speech from Brandon Rincon, founder of CSPC. “We’re here to stand in solidarity with Memphis protesters and to bring more awareness to police crimes in Colorado Springs.”

Rincon then read a prepared statement of solidarity from Dalvin Gadson, a homeless veteran who was beaten by the Colorado Springs Police Department in October of 2022. A call to action was made for those present to join organizations fighting against police crimes. After the speeches, the protesters marched to CSPD headquarters, chanting “Cops kill while on patrol, what do we need? Community Control!” and “Black lives matter!”

After arriving at CSPD headquarters, the protesters held a moment of silence before marching back to City Hall. The calls for community control of the police echoed through the city.