Philippines: Aim for revolutionary victories in 2023

Red fighters of the New People's Army.

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The Communist Party of the Philippines extends its revolutionary greetings to the Filipino people, their heroic Red fighters, and all their revolutionary forces as we enter the new year 2023. Let us aim high and make big revolutionary strides this coming year.

The Party is filled with optimism that it can achieve its goals of consolidating its ranks and leading the comprehensive advance of the revolution. The Party and all revolutionary forces owe it to the Filipino people who are determined to resist foreign domination and intervention, and worsening forms of oppression and exploitation under the US-Marcos regime.

The Filipino people and their revolutionary forces led by the Party are all tempered in difficult resistance over the past year and more amid unprecedented US-instigated state terrorist attacks under Marcos. Their determination to fight back is like steel. Their revolutionary will is unbendable.

We will forever honor the great heroes who we lost during the past year. They served the Party and the revolution to the fullest. They are giant trees who once provided shade and comfort to the forest. Where they once stood, the sun now shines through, providing warmth to a thousand new trees, nurtured by soil made rich by past legacies. The forest of the revolution is teeming with life and energy.

The Party is determined to lead the Filipino people all over the country. In the cities and countryside, the oppressed and exploited masses are waiting to get organized under the flag of the Party. They are ready to rise up and march as one. Turn the factories, workplaces, campuses, offices, hospitals, churches, communities into centers of revolution. Let the people’s march reverberate and shake the foundations of the heavens of the exploiters and oppressors.

Marcos, Duterte and all the terrible fascists will tremble before the masses. Awaken, the masses fear no bombs nor bullets. United, they are invincible. Determined, no obstacle can stop their march. With the New People’s Army, they will carry forward the people’s war to unprecedented heights.

Onwards to greater achievements in 2023!

Long live the Filipino people!

Long live the Communist Party of the Philippines!