Minneapolis highway bannering shows solidarity with Palestine

Minneapolis, MN - On September 16 members of the MN Anti-War Committee (AWC) held banners on the footbridge over Interstate 35W at 24th Street in south Minneapolis during rush hour to raise awareness of Israeli attacks on the human rights of Palestinians.

The bannering was held on that day to mark the 39th anniversary of the Sabra and Shatilla massacre. In 1982, from September 16 to 18, right-wing paramilitaries backed by Israel and the U.S., murdered 3500 mostly Palestinian residents of a refugee camp in Lebanon.