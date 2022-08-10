New York City protests for Gaza

Standing with Palestine in NYC. (Fight Back! News/staff)

New York, NY - Over 300 people gathered in front of the Friends of the IDF building on Monday, August 8 in response to the Israeli attack on Gaza over the weekend. That attack resulted in over 300 injured and at least 43 deaths, at least 15 of whom were children.

Organizers led the crowd with chants and speeches demanding freedom for Palestine. Zionists attempted to counter protest but were greatly outnumbered and outshined. by the supporters of Palestine.

The rally then turned into a march, heading into Grand Central Station and through the streets of New York.

The action was organized by Within Our Lifetime - United for Palestine, Palestine Youth Movement, Samidoun Palestinian Political Prisoner Solidarity Network, Decolonize This Place, and Existence is Resistance.