NYC: Reclaim Pride marches for LGBTQ liberation and reproductive justice

New York City Queer Liberation March. (Fight Back! News/staff)

New York, NY - Thousands gathered at Foley Square in New York City on Sunday, June 26, for the fourth annual Queer Liberation March, organized by the Reclaim Pride Coalition. It is a yearly event to commemorate Pride Month by going back to its roots as a protest and an alternative to the corporate Pride events in the city.

This year, the demands of the march were freedom for people of color, including Black and indigenous persons; justice for trans people; reproductive justice, and bodily autonomy. The protest came just days after the announcement of the overturn of Roe v. Wade and amidst legislation targeting LGBTQ+ people.

After the crowd met at Foley Square, they marched through the streets to Washington Square Park, where the crowd then celebrated before ending for the night.