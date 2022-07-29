Machinists in Missouri and Illinois set to strike August 1

St. Louis, MO - Around 2500 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) who work for Boeing in Illinois and Missouri voted down a contract offer from management on July 24. They have set a date to begin a strike on August 1.

The workers build F-15 and F-18 aircraft as well as other military equipment like drones and missiles. A strike at the Boeing plants is expected to significantly effect Boeing and also supply chains to the U.S. military.

The union is demanding pay increases to keep up with rapidly rising costs, and to keep retirement plans in effect, as well as to get rid of a two-tier system for Boeing workers which is currently in place. They say that over the last seven years, workers at the bottom of the pay scale received only 6% in pay increases, and workers at the top of the scale have seen no raise at all despite skyrocketing inflation and cost of living.

IAM released a statement that said in part, “It is the bravest decision a union member can ever make to go on strike, putting their family and loved ones at risk. We do not make this decision lightly or in haste, but do so in order to stand up for working people around the globe and fight for the contract we deserve.”

Unless a deal is reached in the next three days, IAM members at Boeing will be on strike.