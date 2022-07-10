Denver SDS, FRSO demand access to abortion for all at senator’s office

Genevieve Gimp of SDS addressing the crowd. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Denver, CO – A group of 25 community members and students of Auraria campus gathered at the César E. Chávez Memorial Building, July 7, outside the office of Senator Michael Bennet. Protesters demanded that Bennet use his position within the United States Senate to advocate for the passing of a national law that would guarantee the right to an abortion in all 50 states.

Speakers chanted "My body, my choice" and "Not the church, not the state, they will not decide our fate!" as representatives of Senator Bennet attempted to placate the crowd with promises that the Senator will do "something."

The July 7 action was called by Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at Auraria Campus and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and took place among a wave of nationwide protests in response to the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal precedent established in 1973 which, for the past 49 years, has prevented states from outlawing abortions within the first and second trimester.

"Because of this undemocratic decision, 28 states will likely ban or criminalize abortion, leaving half the population of the United States without access to safe abortions," said Katherine Draken, speaking on behalf of FRSO. "This is not just a violation of bodily autonomy, it's denying people healthcare, putting their lives in danger."

Speakers from SDS and FRSO addressed the crowd, advocating in favor of bodily autonomy for women and transgender people, as well as criticizing capitalism and for-profit healthcare, which they viewed as antithetical to these rights.

"This isn’t even just about our right to access healthcare; this is about our right to participate in society," said Lyzzi Hahn of SDS. "We flat out refuse to be bred like cattle to perpetuate this terrible system!"

Other speakers decried the Democratic Party's response to the Supreme Court's decision, which was viewed by many as hypocritical.

Genevieve Gimp of SDS said, “I am tired of having my rights dangled in front of me. 'You want these rights? Vote us in so we can do nothing to protect you, so we can be performative activists for you, so we can play innocent while you suffer from our silence.’ What good has that ever done us?”

Denver SDS and FRSO said they will continue organizing students and members of the working class to ensure everyone can access the healthcare they need, and to ensure nobody is denied the right to an abortion.