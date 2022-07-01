FRSO to host online studies of Fight Back! News Red Theory articles

Freedom Road Socialist Organization has announced nation-wide zoom study sessions on the Fight Back! News Red Theory article series by J. Sykes. The first group of four sessions will cover the first five articles in the series and will occur biweekly, with the first session happening Thursday, July 14. You can find all the articles in the series here.

These study sessions are open to all FRSO General Members who are current on dues ($20 annually).

If you aren’t a member and want to participate, apply now: frso.org/join

If you are a member and know you haven’t paid dues in the past year, visit frso.org/join/pay

If you are a General Member and you aren’t sure if you are current on dues, you can email [email protected], or call or text 612-477-5807. You can also reach out if you are a General Member in good standing (caught up on dues) but haven’t received the registration link yet.

Please read the associated articles before the study session!

Schedule

All sessions are Thursdays, 5pm PT / 6pm MT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET

July 14

Readings:

–What is Marxism-Leninism? Introducing a new series on the Science of Revolution

–The historical emergence of Marxism

July 28

Reading:

–Leninism: The Marxism of the current era

August 11

Reading:

–How we learn: Theory and Practice

August 25

Reading:

–Learning together: The Mass Line