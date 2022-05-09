MN says: No proxy war over Ukraine

Minnesota protest demands end to U.S. intervention in the Ukraine. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN - Over 70 people joined an anti-war protest on May 7 to say no to U.S. wars. The action had a particular focus on calling for the U.S. to stop sending weapons and military aid to Ukraine and to stop escalating the conflict.

Wyatt Miller, an organizer with the MN Anti-War Committee, started off the program: “The list of escalatory actions the U.S. and NATO have taken toward Russia is too long to list in its entirety. Biden wants $33 billion more for Ukraine. U.S. and other Western mercenaries are showing up in Ukraine. Weapons are pouring into Ukraine. NATO has doubled its troop presence in Eastern Europe. They’re even talking about deploying NATO troops to non-NATO countries like Sweden to ‘protect’ them. The U.S. is pressuring and sanctioning countries all over the world merely for their non-alignment with either side in the Ukraine conflict. Censorship of independent media is taking place under the auspices of ‘fighting disinformation.’ Nearly everything that the anti-war movement has warned of is coming to pass. Powerful political forces are lobbying for direct NATO involvement in the war in Ukraine.”

Other speakers included Kristin Dooley, the director of Women Against Military Madness, Brad Griffith, a representative of Saint Paul Neighbors for Peace, and Anne Supplee with the MN War Tax Resistance.

The Minneapolis protest was initiated by Minnesota Peace Action Coalition and endorsed by Anti-War Committee, Climate Justice Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Mayday Books, Minnesota War Tax Resistance, Movement for People’s Democracy, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Socialist Action, St. Paul Eastside Neighbors for Peace, Veterans for Peace Chapter 27, Welfare Rights Committee, Women Against Military Madness and more.