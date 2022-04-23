Los Angeles: 7th annual May Day set for Boyle Heights

Los Angeles, CA - On May 1, Centro CSO is holding its 7th annual International Workers Day march and rally in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. The attendees are meeting at the intersection of N Mathews Street and E Chavez Avenue at noon, before marching towards downtown. The march will stop for a protest at LAPD Hollenbeck, then continue towards Mariachi Plaza where a list of speakers and musical entertainment is planned. This year’s march has been endorsed by a number of other local organizations such as Black Lives Matter-LA, the Check the Sheriff's Coalition, CSULA MEChA, LA Catholic Worker, U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USCPN), and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

International Workers Day is a holiday for honoring the working class and remembering the workers who came before us and struggled for rights such as an eight-hour work day, the minimum wage and the right to form a union. It is celebrated on May 1 all around the world, with special significance in socialist countries such as Vietnam, Cuba and China, where the government is run by the working class. May Day grew out of the class struggle In the U.S. In 2006, May Day became a day to fight for the undocumented as that year around the country, troves of undocumented immigrants organized themselves in what is now known as the Mega Marches.

Marisol Marquez, a member of both FRSO and Centro CSO, and one of the organizers for the event spoke with Fight Back! about the goals of this year’s event, stating, "I plan to march on May Day for the undocumented who continue to be exploited and used by corporations to challenge the working class fighting to unionize workplaces. Also relevant to us in Boyle Heights is the struggle for us Chicanos to survive against police brutality at the hands of killer cops, sheriffs and their deputy gangs. This is why we will also demand community control of the police and an ouster of LA Sheriff Villanueva."

Last year's rally in Boyle Heights was an incredible success. Organizers like Marquez are hoping to build on last year's victory and are planning for a bigger event this year, with a higher turnout and a larger list of speakers expected. If last year's event was any indication, this year is sure to be another success, putting the score at Boyle Heights 7, Killer Cops 0.

To join Centro CSO in the fight against police killings, to promote public education and win legalization for all contact them at 323-943-2030, [email protected], or @CentroCSO on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook. To join FRSO contact them at frso.org/join or @Freedom Road Socialist Organization Los Angeles on Facebook and Instagram.