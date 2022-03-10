Grand Rapids, MI: FRSO rallies for reproductive rights on International Women’s Day

Grand Rapids, MI marks International Women's Day. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Grand Rapids, MI - On March 8, International Women’s Day, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) in Michigan organized a rally attended by 20 community members in defense of reproductive rights. Assembling in downtown Grand Rapids, speakers included Olivia Lashley in FRSO; Aly the Activist, chairwoman of the Royal Black Panther Party of Grand Rapids and Charli Karnstein, a member of the local Socialist Alternative chapter.

The rally was hosted by Barbara Howard, a member of FRSO, who began with a call for a united front to combat the attacks on abortion rights by the far right in Texas, Mississippi and Florida. The group was led in chants of “Free abortion on demand; we can do it, yes we can!”

Howard emphasized it is working women who bear the brunt of these attacks.

“The majority of the people in the United States believe abortion should be legal,” said Howard. “The data is clear that criminalizing abortion is not an effective way to reduce abortion. We must stand firm and united against those who seek to ban all abortions.” She punctuated her speech with a rallying cry of “When women’s rights are under attack; we stand up and fight back!”

The group formed a line on the corner of Division and Fulton Streets during rush hour traffic, with signs reading “Defend reproductive rights!” “Defend Roe vs Wade!” and “Abortion rights are here to stay!” Observers snapped photos of the rally, and drivers honked their horns in support. Speakers also touched on the exploitation of women under capitalism, building working-class power, and the attacks on the rights of transgender and non-binary people.

“We are here today to celebrate the contributions of women to the people’s struggle against capitalist oppression, to honor the sacrifices of heroes named and unnamed, and to build the people’s revolution against the oppression of the working class,” said Howard.

After the speakers, the event was closed with another chant: “Pro-life men have got to go; when you get pregnant, let us know!”