San José protests against U.S. war on Russia

San Jose protest against U.S. war with Russia (Fight Back! News/staff)

San José, CA - On Saturday, February 5, anti-war protesters gathered in front of San José’s City Hall to demand an end to imperial saber rattling in eastern Europe. Speakers from CODEPINK, Freedom Road Socialism (FRSO), National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the El Barrio Defense Committee gathered a crowd of 30 onlookers while calling for end to the war drive against Russia.

Mike Paradela of FRSO said “We called the protest because what the U.S. government is doing is not good for working people. NATO does not benefit working people, it began as an alliance to fight socialism. The media is trying to convince us that Russia is our enemy."

Protesters called for an end to all Western interference, both economic and non-economic. Charlotte Casey of CODEPINK stated, "we oppose sanctions, which just hurt poor and working people." Passersby joined the chants demanding that money be used not for war, but for healthcare, housing, education and other social services.