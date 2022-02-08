New Yorkers say ‘No war with Russia’

NYC protest against U.S. war on Russia. (Fight Back! News)

New York, NY - Dozens upon dozens of organizers and anti-war activists gathered at two different rallies to protest the U.S. military threats against Russia.

The first event began at 2 p.m. in Columbus Circle and was organized by Struggle-La Lucha. Organizers gathered near the USS Maine National Monument – the Maine warship exploded due to an accident and became a pretext for the 1898 Spanish-American War. Bill Doares of Struggle-La Lucha explained the important symbolism of the moment and likened it to a false flag operation, similarly to what’s happening in Ukraine now.

Speakers denounced spending money on a new war that neither Russia nor Ukraine are looking to enter.

Michela Martinazzi from the New York Community Action Project and the International League of Peoples Struggle gave a short speech about where the money could be spent instead, pointing out that $700 billion could easily be spent on community resources rather than funding war.

Once that rally was over, the protesters marched and gathered in Times Square for the 3 p.m. rally called by a coalition of antiwar and progressive organizations, such as: Answer Coalition, Black Alliance for Peace, CODE Pink, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, International Action Center, Massachusetts Peace Action, Popular Resistance, Task Force on the Americas, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), U.S. Peace Council, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom–US, and World BEYOND War.

Speeches and chants filled the crowd as they all were energized despite the incredibly cold and windy weather. The rally ended on a high note of promising further organizing and with a performance by the Raging Grannies, an anti-war singing group.