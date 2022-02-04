Minneapolis protest will demand: No war with Russia

Minneapolis, MN - A coalition of organizations will hold a “No War with Russia” protest Saturday, February 5 in Minneapolis. The protest will start Saturday at 11 a.m. at the corner of 3rd Street and Cedar Avenue S (301 Cedar Avenue S) on the West Bank in Minneapolis. There will be speakers from a number of organizations, followed by a neighborhood march that will go past the office of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

A statement issued by organizers says in part, "Following the Biden administration’s announcement that 3000 U.S. troops are being moved to Eastern Europe, people will be taking to the streets in the U.S. and around the world to raise the alarm about the dangers of a U.S.-Russia war."

"Saturday, February 5 will be a global day of protest because the only sane course of actions the U.S. can take is a commitment to diplomacy with serious negotiations, not military escalation – which could easily spiral out of control to the point of pushing the world to the brink of nuclear war," the statement continues.

The statement continues, "The roots of this crisis start with the failure of the U.S. government to live up to its promise made in 1990 by then-Secretary of State James Baker that NATO would expand not ‘one inch to the East.’ Since 1999, NATO has expanded to include numerous countries, including some that border Russia."

"For the last 20 years the U.S. has been in a series of endless wars, interventions, drone strikes and bombings, the U.S. has occupied or bombed Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. The real threat to peace is the U.S. war machine. The people of the U.S. need an end to the endless war threats, people need housing, COVID relief, a real struggle against inequality and racism, not new wars and war threats," the statement continues.

The Minneapolis protest was initiated by Minnesota Peace Action Coalition and endorsed by: Anti-War Committee, Veterans for Peace, Welfare Rights Committee, Women Against Military Madness, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, and others.

Protests are taking place during this weekend in cities such as Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Portland OR, Minneapolis, Asheville NC, New Orleans and many more.