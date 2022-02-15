FRSO members meeting set for Feb. 17

The FRSO and class-struggle labor unionism

Grand Rapids, MI - The Freedom Road Socialist Organization is hosting another online meeting for the growing numbers of members on Thursday, February 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. We will use Zoom to welcome our new members who joined since the last meeting on capitalism destroying the environment.

Tom Burke, the organizational secretary of the FRSO, will speak about the growth of the FRSO, the importance of union solidarity with the George Floyd rebellion, the recent uptick in strikes, and how we can lead the American working class toward revolution.

Emily Butt, a union steward, will speak on the victories of the democratic reform movement that is transforming the Teamsters, and the need to strike at UPS so we can change the whole industry, including Fed Ex and Amazon.

David Gilbert-Pederson will cover how to win the immediate demands of workers through contract campaigns, job actions and strikes as we prepare the working class for bigger battles against the monopoly capitalists of Wall Street.

Thursday, February 17 at 8pm Eastern, 7 Central, 6 Mountain, 5 Pacific

