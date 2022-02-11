Minneapolis, St Paul teachers will march for schools students deserve

Strike vote ahead

Twin cities teachers are fighting for decent contracts. (Brad Sigal)

Minneapolis, MN - Teachers and education assistants in both Minneapolis and Saint Paul will hold a joint march on February 12 to call for the safe and stable schools that their students deserve. The Minneapolis educators are members of the Minneapolis Teachers Union, and the Saint Paul educators are members of Saint Paul Federation of Educators. Both groups have been in bargaining over their next contract.

The march will start at the Wabun Picnic Area at Minnehaha Falls Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, and they are calling for educators as well as parents and community supporters to come out to show the school districts that they will fight for the schools that their students deserve.

While the two groups have separate proposals and bargaining, both groups of educators are fighting for enforceable caps on class size, COVID safety, workload language, mental health support for students, proposals to recruit and retain oppressed nationality educators, and competitive compensation to recognize their work.

Educators in Minneapolis have announced a strike vote starting on February 14, and the Saint Paul educators will hold their strike vote starting on February 17. The two groups of educators are expected to strike in early March if the strike vote passes.