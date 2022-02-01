USW rejects Marathon’s proposal, offers 24-hour rolling extensions of current oil agreements

Pittsburgh, PA - The United Steelworkers union (USW) announced today that it rejected Marathon Petroleum’s most recent proposal for a pattern settlement on wages, benefits and working conditions for approximately 30,000 USW members in the oil and petrochemical industry. The union then offered rolling 24-hour extensions of the current labor agreements.

The USW has been in talks with Marathon, which represents industry as its lead negotiator, since January 13. The current national agreement expired at midnight on February 1.

“Our members remain strong and united in their commitment to reaching a deal that meets their needs on wages, benefits, health and safety and more,” said Mike Smith, who chairs the USW’s National Oil Bargaining Program. “We call on Marathon to demonstrate the same urgency.”