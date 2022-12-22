Abortion Access Advisory Referendum added to spring 2023 election ballot

Milwaukee, WI - On December 15, a resolution that Reproductive Justice Action - Milwaukee (RJAM) actively demanded from the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed. This resolution expresses support for access to abortion care and places an advisory referendum on the April 4, 2023 election ballot. The referendum will measure public opinion on Wisconsin State Statute 940.04, which bans abortions at any stage of pregnancy without exception of rape, incest, or health of patient.

RJAM’s resolve and tenacity in the last several months helped ensure the resolution passed the full Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. RJAM organized several call-ins, email blasts, and pickets outside the homes of those county supervisors who have failed to understand why Wisconsin State Statute 940.04 needs to be overturned. They also held several lengthy meetings with supportive county supervisors in order to craft the resolution with the appropriate legal language.

This victory is an important step in the right direction as RJAM leads the struggle to secure reproductive rights for the people of Milwaukee. Capturing the spirit of this victory, Carly Klein, of RJAM, said, “When the referendum passed the County Board Supervisor meeting on Thursday, I was able to breathe a big sigh of relief. After nearly six months of demanding the city officials to allow the people of Milwaukee a chance to express their opinions on abortion access, we finally had a victory!”

RJAM intends on carrying the momentum of this victory in the months to come and continue fighting for reproductive rights!