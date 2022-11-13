Dallas stands with DACA

Dallas protest defends DACA. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Dallas, TX - On November 6, protesters gathered at Dealey Plaza to demand the continuation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a U.S. immigration measure that protects from deporation immigrants who came here as children, and which is now threatened by the right-wing Supreme Court. The protest was called by La Frontera Nos Cruzó.

Protesters held signs demanding the continuation of DACA, as well as demanding that DACA recipients receive immediate legal status from the United States government.

Xavi Velasquez of La Fontera Nos Cruzó gave a speech demanding that all DACA recipients receive legalizaion and criticizing the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden for only offering false promises in exchange for votes.

“If the most powerful empire on the face of the earth can't grant DACA recipients legalization than what are the riches of the empire worth? The truth is that this administration can legalize them, and we demand it, before DACA is thrown out, legalize them," stated Velasquez. "Biden promised to end the practice of throwing families in cages; he's yet to do that. Well we need more now, we want ICE out of our lands, and we want legalization for all," he continued.

Daniel Sullivan, speaking for the Dallas Anti-War Committee, gave a speech detailing the United States' role in creating humanitarian crises worldwide that lead to refugees fleeing to the United States, mentioning Honduras and Haiti, where the U.S. has repeatedly interfered and occupied. "The United States has no moral right to turn its back on the people whose country they have torn up, and have consequently been forced to flee that country," stated Sullivan.