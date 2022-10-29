Chicago protest against U.S. intervention in Haiti (Fight Back! News/staff)

Chicago, IL - On Monday, October 24 more than a dozen activists from Students for a Democratic Society (SDS); Anakbayan, a patriotic Filipino youth organization, and Young Democratic Socialists of America joined together for a demonstration. Students marched on the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) ROTC building to denounce the Biden administration’s intervention in Haiti and demand an end to the 12-year long UN occupation of the island. The protest was planned in connection with the United National Anti-War Coalition’s week of action.

Marchers gathered in front of the student center and read several short, prepared statements explaining the action. Students passing by stopped to listen to the speeches given by members of SDS and Anakbayan.

SDSers gave speeches condemning the 200-year history of U.S. intervention in Haiti, from the first invasions in the 1800s to the past decade of UN occupation. They also called out the corporate interests backing the Haitian intervention and the “forever wars” that had spanned many of the protesters' entire lives.

An activist from Anakbayan spoke about the importance of international solidarity in the face of American aggression. They called on students in the U.S. to fight against the intervention in Haiti and the 100 million in U.S. military aid going to the Marcos-Duterte regime

After the speakers wrapped up, SDSers led students in chants of “From Haiti to the Philippines, stop the U.S. war machine!” Protesters marched to the ROTC center, circling it before returning to the student center.

SDSer Natalie Praneis summed up the event afterwards, “The U.S. has no place defending a corrupt government over the will of the Haitian people. We must stand in solidarity with Haiti against U.S. acts of aggression.”