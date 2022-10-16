Justice for Brieon Green Coalition kicks off in Milwaukee

Members of the newly formed Justice for Brieon Green Coalition pose following a successful first meeting (Fight Back! News/staff)

Milwaukee, WI - On October 13, dozens of community members, including organizers, concerned community members, and the family of Brieon Green gathered to officially launch the Justice for Brieon Green Coalition. The coalition will serve as the organizing body for leading the work around Green’s case and is built around the following points of unity: Justice for Brieon Green; full transparency now; 24/48 now, and CPAC now.

It’s been nearly four months since Green died while being held in the Milwaukee County Jail, and his family has yet to receive any information regarding the cause of death, the names of the officers involved in his arrest and booking, or any of the footage related to his death. Through this coalition, awareness will be raised around the case and the authorities will be pressured who have been dragging their feet and refusing to release any information to Green’s family and legal team.

After a successful meeting, the coalition came to agreement on the first action, which will occur on October 26, the four-month mark of Green’s death. Members of the coalition will meet at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office to demand that they release the death certificate. The Milwaukee Medical County Examiner’s Office has completed its part of the investigation regarding Green’s death, but they have told the family that they can’t release it until the Sheriff’s Office completes their part of the investigation.

Among the organizations present were the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Students for a Democratic Society - UW Milwaukee, Young Workers Committee, Midcoast Collective, and Black Leaders Organizing Communities.

The family and the coalition demand answers and will not stop until we get them.