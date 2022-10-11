AFSCME UMN workers turn up the heat on university administration

AFSCME workers are standing up for raises and respect. (Fight Back! News/Brad Signal)

Minneapolis, MN – About 150 University of Minnesota AFSCME workers and their supporters joined a noon informational picket, October 10 to demand real raises, respect and racial equity. The action coincided with a meeting of President Joan Gabel and Twin Cities deans. The meeting was set for Walter Library, but the administration attempted to evade the picket, and moved the gathering to Coffman Union. Workers marched to Coffman, held a picket in front of the building and chanting, they marched up to the third floor meeting location.

Cherrene Horazuk, president of AFSCME 3800 states, “We are serious about getting real raises, and we will continue to stand up for our standard of living. The U’s current wage proposal does not keep up with inflation and would amount to a wage cut. We need $3 more per hour.”

Horazuk also expressed solidarity with campus Teamsters who are preparing for a strike.