Philippines: Condemn cold-blooded murder of NDFP Peace Consultant Pedro Codaste

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) condemns in the strongest terms the Armed Forces of the Philippines, particularly its Eastern Mindanao Command, the 4th Infantry Division and its fascist troops, for the abduction and murder of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) Peace Consultant Pedro Codaste (Ka Gonyong/Ka Serv) and his companion Ka Globe/Sandro (also recovering from battle wounds) which happened sometime between January 19 and January 25.

According to initial reports, Ka Gonyong was detached from the NPA since August 2021 to convalesce from various ailments and was staying in a house somewhere in Bukidnon. Communications with Ka Gonyong was cut on January 19 during which he was likely taken by armed enemy agents of the AFP. In all likelihood, Ka Serv was subjected to torture before he was summarily executed by the fascist butchers of the AFP.

The AFP Eastern Mindanao Command declared last January 25 that Ka Gonyong was killed in an armed encounter between the 16th IB and the NPA on January 21 in Barangay Kalabugao, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon. However, according to the NPA unit in the area, no such encounter took place in that area during that day.

Ka Gonyong was in his 70s. He served well the revolutionary movement for more than 50 years. He was among the first batches of Red fighters who forged the trail of armed struggle in Northern Mindanao, and was among those who built the first units of the NPA. He was an ardent student and teacher of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism.

Ka Gonyong died a revolutionary hero. His lifelong commitment to serve the workers and peasants will forever inspire the new generation of revolutionary fighters to persevere along the arduous path of resistance to fight for the people's national and democratic aspirations.

The CPP denounces the AFP for the string of murder of revolutionaries who were either captured or were unarmed and in no position to fight. At least 15 revolutionaries have been summarily killed by AFP forces since early 2020. They include the recent cases of NPA spokesperson Jorge Madlos (Ka Oris) who was killed with a medic in Bukidnon after they were abducted last October 29, 2021, and NPA commander Menandro Villanueva, who was captured alive in an armed encounter in Davao de Oro, but was declared killed by the AFP last January 6, 2022.