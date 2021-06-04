Minneapolis, MN - Twelve activists with the Climate Justice Committee (CJC) held banners that said “Climate Justice Now”, “Military Bases Pollute Communities” and “The U.S. Military #1 Polluter” over Highway 62 in south Minneapolis, June 3, outside of an military base during rush hour. The CJC was founded in February 2020 to pressure the federal government to decrease its carbon footprint.
Minnesota protest draws attention to the role of the military in climate change
June 4, 2021
Read more articles in Environmental Justice