Day of Action June 8 to support the American Dream and Promise Act

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Legalization for All Network.

On June 8th, the Legalization for All (L4A) Network is calling for a national action urging the Senate to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, or the American Promise Act.

American Promise Act would permanently legalize people with DACA, TPS and DED. It passed the U.S. House in March 2021 and is currently sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety. The American Promise Act needs to pass the subcommittee, then the committee, before going on to the full Senate for a vote. Successful passage of it could spark a mass movement! We must also continue advocating for legislation to cover the other millions - legalization for all!

L4A is urging all participants of the day of action to partake in either a physical action, our official Twitterstorm, or call their local senator/email them urging them to:

Take action now Senator ____ and pass the American Dream and Promise Act! Over 2 million people will not wait! We are also demanding that steps be taken to cover the other 12 million undocumented. Legalization for all 12 million!”

The day of action will begin at 8:00 am Eastern Time Zone and end at 8:00 pm Pacific Time Zone. For the Twitterstorm, use the following graphic and copy/past this: I’m joining the Twitterstorm called by @LegalizeForAll urging the Senate to pass the American Dream & Promise Act #AmericanPromiseAct NOW!

The complete list of senators who are on the Judiciary Committee are as follows:

Republicans (minority)

Lindsey Graham - South Carolina

Ted Cruz - Texas

Tom Cotton - Arkansas

John Kennedy - Louisiana

Thom Tillis - North Carolina

Marsha Blackburn - Tennessee

Democrats (majority)

Dianne Feinstein - California

Amy Klobuchar - Minnesota

Christopher A. Coons - Delaware

Richard Blumenthal - Connecticut

Mazie Hirono - Hawaii

Cory Booker - New Jersey

To join the Legalization for All Network, click here.