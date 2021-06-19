Freedom Road Socialist Organization to hold online meeting for general members

There has never been a better time to join and learn about revolutionary organization than now. On June 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern time, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) will hold an online meeting through Zoom to welcome the growing number of general members who have chosen to join FRSO over the past year.

During the meeting, leading comrades will explain the principles and ideas behind FRSO, and provide an overview of the exciting work being done on the ground by comrades all over the United States. From the George Floyd Rebellion of last summer to the strong display of solidarity for Palestine this year, members of FRSO have been on the front lines and welcome you to join us. Ample time for questions and answers will follow these presentations. You can RSVP for the meeting by visiting the following link: bit.ly/FRSONationalMeeting.

“Freedom Road welcomes all those who want to fight for a better world. Revolutionary organization is a key element to winning that fight, and we look forward to meeting many likeminded people who have joined or are thinking of joining the strongest Marxist-Leninist group in the country,” states Fernando Figueroa, a member of the Standing Committee of FRSO.

The event is geared up to be an exciting and informative discussion on revolution. Together we can continue to make gains and win victories for the people. Don’t hesitate to register for the meeting today FRSO. Go to bit.ly/FRSONationalMeeting. We have a world to win!