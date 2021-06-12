Minneapolis tells Senator Klobuchar and Democrats to stop Line 3

Winona LaDuke. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN - On June 10, hundreds of community members rallied at Gold Medal Park and marched to the office of Senator Amy Klobuchar to stop construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 tar sands pipeline. Protesters called on the senator to take a stand against the toxic pipeline. President Biden and Governor Walz have authority to halt the construction scheduled to start on July 1.

The protest was organized by Take Action Minnesota, Honor The Earth, MN350 and COPAL. Speakers included local climate justice leaders including Winona LaDuke from Honor the Earth.

“Look out there. We just saw that KExcel [Keystone Excel Pipeline] is gone. What a relief!” said LaDuke, “All these pipelines are being canceled. We are down to just a couple of these dinosaur ideas. And that’s what they are. They are ideas of moving dinosaurs. It’s so last century guys. And we’re all done.”

Over the last weekend and on Monday, thousands gathered in northern Minnesota for the Treaty People Gathering to block pipeline construction through peaceful action and called on President Biden and other elected officials to honor treaty rights and protect our water. Their action was met with state violence and mass arrests.

Line 3 is a tar sands pipeline being built by the Canadian oil corporation Enbridge. The pipeline would pump almost a million barrels of toxic tar sands from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin each day. It would cut through the wetlands of northern Minnesota, drilling under 22 Minnesota rivers and more than 200 bodies of water, from the headwaters of the Mississippi River to the shores of Lake Superior.

The pipeline threatens to violate indigenous treaty rights, poison our waterways, and emit more greenhouse gases than Minnesota’s entire economy, causing irreversible damage to our people and our planet.