Photo Essay: One year anniversary of the George Floyd rebellion
By Brad Sigal |
May 25, 2021
A year ago police in Minneapolis murdered George Floyd, provoking mass protests and a rebellion. Here are a few photos from the first days of protests and from the rebellion in Minneapolis. Photos by Brad Sigal.
"Working with Frank over the past five years, I have seen something that highlights the importance of this book. In his role leading the struggle for community control of the Chicago police, Frank instantly commands the respect and trust of those in and around the movement who have been wrongfully convicted or who have wrongfully convicted family members in prison. When he points the way forward, they believe in him. This book will only cement further the status he has in their struggle."