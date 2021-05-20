Jacksonville rallies to demand a Free Palestine

Solidarity with Palstine in Jacksonville, FL. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Jacksonville, FL - On May 15, over 200 Palestinians and their supporters rallied in downtown Jacksonville to demand an end to the attacks on Gaza. The year date marked the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba. Al Nakba is the day in 1948 in which at least 750,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes by Zionist terror groups and settlers.

The event was hosted by the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network and the Jacksonville Community Action Committee. Attendees marched around James Weldon Park chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Event organizer Sara Tabiya said, “Now is the time for consistent action urging U.S. officials to end funding to the Zionist state. Palestinians across colonial boundaries in Palestine have united and issued a call to all those listening: to continue protesting, striking and fighting back - and we have a duty to answer that call here in the belly of the beast.”

Please follow the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network on social media for future for updates on next action steps.