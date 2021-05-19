Tucson organizes solidarity rally for Palestine

(Fight Back! News) Tucson rally in solidarity with Palestine Tucson rally in solidarity with Palestine.

Tucson, AZ - The Federal Building in downtown Tucson saw the largest rally since the pandemic, May 17, with over 300 people demanding an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza. The demonstration, organized by the Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance and the Tucson chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, drew protesters from the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim communities, along with other supporters of Palestine.

Palestinian flags flew and signs held by Palestinian children read: “End aid to Israel” and “Stop killing children!”

While a handful of armed and cowardly Patriot Movement reactionaries shouted from across the street, speakers address the brutal Zionist genocide taking place as 53 Palestinian children have been killed by the Israeli military. One speaker from Jewish Voice Peace addressed the continued $3.8 billion in aid from the U.S. government to Israel and the new package from President Biden of nearly $800 million of taxpayer money to continue the occupation.

A Palestinian woman shared her condolences for the lives lost of those who are remembered as martyrs in the continued struggle to survive and resist the violence of Israeli control. “We are still here, are our children our here. And you will never take away our home!”

Nellie Jo David, an organizer with the Tohono O’odham Anti Border Collective added how the U.S.-Mexico border has a lot of Israeli surveillance technology imposed in the lands of the Tohono O’odham nation. “Border control and colonial occupation create resistance and the commonality creates solidarity,” said David.

When the speakers finished, the crowd returned to the chants of “Free, free Palestine!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”