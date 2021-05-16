New York City commemorates Nakba Day

Nakba marked in NYC, 50,000 march for Palestine. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

New York, NY - Over 50,000 people gathered on May 15, in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn in honor of Nakba Day. This day is to remember the violent displacement of over 700,000 Palestinians by Israel in 1948. This action also came after recent events in Sheikh Jarrah, and the airstrikes of Gaza that have killed more than 140 Palestinians. The event was organized by Within Our Lifetime.

The crowd flooded the streets and rallied before marching through the neighborhood. The Bay Ridge community is an especially symbolic area for the action due to its large Palestinian population. People came out of their apartments and joined in with the crowd’s chants of “Free, free Palestine!” “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Even after the march, many people stuck around to continue rallying for Palestine and celebrating their resistance.