Michigan protest demands ‘Free Palestine’

Grand Rapid rally in solidarity with Palestine. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Grand Rapids, MI - 60 protesters gathered for a “Free Palestine, Stop U.S. Aid to Israel” protest in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 15, as the world observed Nakba Day amid continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Organized by the Grand Rapids Anti-War Committee, the protest featured speakers from Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Democratic Socialists of America, Bimose Ode, Justice for Black Lives, and local Palestinian activists.

Protesters chanted “Free, free, Palestine!” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

“Joe Biden and the American government need to stop funding the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians immediately,” said organizer Olivia Lashley, “the entire world is waking up to the lies of the American and Israeli governments, and the people will no longer tolerate these atrocities.”