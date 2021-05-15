Lebanese protesters cross borders to occupied Palestine, face Israeli gunfire

According to a report from Lebanon's authoritative news outlet Al-Manar, a demonstration supporting the resistance in Palestine crossed the border between Lebanon and the territory under Israeli occupation on May 13.

“A number of Lebanese protesters demonstrated spontaneously near the barbed-wire fence off the Israeli settlement of Al-Metula, storming the border an crossing shortly into the occupied Palestinian territories,” reports Al-Manar, which had a reporter on the scene.

“The protesters held Lebanon’s, Hezbollah’s and Palestine’s flags and chanted slogans in support of Gaza against the Israeli aggression. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and sound bombs, injuring one of protesters,” the report continued.