California: Unemployed Committee supports fight against police crimes

Northern California Unemployed Committee marchs against police crimes following the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. (Fight Back! News/staff)

San Jose, CA - On April 24, the Northern California Unemployed Committee, or NCUC, marched in support of the fight against police crimes in the wake of the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

David Almeida of the NCUC expressed support for community control of the police, saying, “With community control of the police, we, the community get to defund and demilitarize our police, not the government.” He went on to point out that there are still hundreds of the thousands of people here in California who are still waiting to hear about the status of their unemployment benefits.

The NCUC partnered with the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, or NAARPR for the rally, which featured speakers from Anakbayan Silicon Valley, South Bay Indigenous Solidarity, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and an unemployed worker who is still waiting for their benefits.