Wednesday April 21, 2021
| Last update: Tuesday at 7:37 PM

$35,000 raised in FRSO fundraising drive, more on way

By staff |
April 19, 2021
Read more articles in
Enter a descriptive sentence about the photo here.

Minneapolis, MN – Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s (FRSO) Spring Fundraising drive hit another milestone April 18, as $35,000 has been raised and more is pledged.

In the context of the growing struggle that is now taking place across the U.S., and a rapidly rising membership, FRSO has set the goal of raising $100,000 to establish a national office.

Mick Kelly, a member of FRSO’s national leadership and editor of Fight Back! stated, “U.S. imperialism is in a period of decline - accelerated decline. The mass movements, especially the fight against police crimes, are gaining in strength. We are poised to make a great leap forward in developing revolutionary organization.”

A major online fundraising event, featuring Frank Chapman, a leader of the Black liberation movement and a member of the Central Committee of FRSO, is for May 7. To attend, go to https://fb.me/e/15XuADQ5O

  • Array
  • Buzz Up!
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg
  • Facebook
  • Newsvine
  • Reddit
  • StumbleUpon
  • Twitter
inspector