Hundreds of Allina hospital workers picket over wages, essential pay in lead-up to potential strike

Workers picket at Allina in run up to possible strike. (Fight Back! News/staff)

Minneapolis, MN - On April 7 in Minneapolis, around 500 SEIU Healthcare Minnesota members who work at Allina’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital picketed for around three hours. They have been bargaining for their next contract and have now authorized a strike across all eight Allina Hospitals by an overwhelming majority. The union members are demanding pay increases and financial recognition for working as essential workers through a global pandemic.

Allina is one of the largest and most successful hospital chains in Minnesota. In 2020, it gave large bonuses - some of them rivaling a full year’s pay for the lowest-paid Allina workers - to members of their management team. Yet Allina is offering 0% in raises to their workers in the first year of the upcoming contract.

The union appeared ready to strike if needed, and could be heard loudly chanting “What do we want? Fair contract!” and “If we don’t get it? Shut it down!” along the Chicago Avenue side of Abbott Northwestern Hospital, to honks and cheers from passing motorists.

The union says that they will hold similar pickets every Wednesday at a different Allina Hospital until Allina takes them seriously at the bargaining table and offers them a contract the members are willing to accept.

The next two pickets are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 14 at Allina St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee and Wednesday, April 21 at Allina’s United Hospital in Saint Paul.