Portland protesters demand conviction of Derek Chauvin

Portland, OR - At least 50 protesters marched to demand justice for George Floyd, March 8. The protest, one of many held across the country on the first day of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, demanded the conviction of Derek Chauvin as well as the other three police officers involved in George Floyd’s murder.

The crowd marched from Portland State University campus to Pioneer Courthouse, part of the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. Demonstrators chanted anti-police slogans and the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other recent victims of police violence.

“Last year the country was electrified by the call to support Black Lives. The forces of progress took to the streets and demanded justice. From Minneapolis to Jacksonville, New York to Portland, we demanded an end to the daily violence perpetrated against us by the police,” stated Keadin Stayer, of the Portland Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

“Today we stand united in saying what happened to George Floyd, what the murderer Derek Chauvin and his accomplices did, will not be forgotten, will not be accepted, and will not be ignored. We march to teach those in power that we too are powerful,” Stayer continued.

After the speeches, protesters continued to the Multnomah County Justice Center, headquarters of the Portland Police Bureau.