Chicago, IL - Hundreds marched in Chicago to demand Justice for George Floyd, March 8, as part of a national day of solidarity with Minneapolis on the opening day of the trial of killer cop Derek Chauvin. Led by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the protest also called for community control of the police. After rallying at Federal Plaza, the marchers went to the State of Illinois Building to demand that Governor Pritzker pardon Gerald Reed and other prisoners who are survivors of torture at the hands of the Chicago police.
Chicago march on opening day of trial for cop who murdered George Floyd
March 9, 2021
