Minneapolis: Major protest to coincide with opening arguments at trial for cop who killed George Floyd

Minneapolis, MN - A coalition of 20-plus Twin Cities organizations are set to protest on Monday, March 29 at 5 p.m. outside the Hennepin County Government Center, with a call for justice for George Floyd and conviction of Derek Chauvin, after the first day of opening statements.

Organizers note, “We expect the lawyers for the killer-cop Chauvin to spit out lies. They will try to paper over the fact that Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds, while in league with his fellow officers to aid and abet the murder.”

The evening protest and march will be combined with the ongoing effort of community members attaching locks - with the names of those murdered by law enforcement - to the police-state fencing around the government center.

The Coalition demands are as follows:

Convict Derek Chauvin and his co-killers - give them the longest possible sentence.

Justice for George Floyd and all stolen lives - convict all killer cops.

MN legislature must pass the nine police reform bills. And the people need community control of the police (CPAC).

Drop the charges against the summer protesters and the November MN-646+.

Coalition of groups in solidarity with our demands and actions include; the Anti-War Committee, Bikers Riding Against Police Brutality (BRAPB), Black Lives Matter MN, CAIR-MN, Climate Justice Committee, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Freedom Road Socialist Organization - Twin Cities, Good Trouble for Justice, Locks for Loved Ones Lost, MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee, MN Uprising Arrestee Support, MN Workers United, MN Youth for Justice, NAACP - Minneapolis, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Native Lives Matter, On Site Public Media, Racial Justice Network, Student Movement Activists at South High (SMASH), Students for Democratic Society at UMN, Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar, Women Against Military Madness (WAMM)