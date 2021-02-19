Standing strong, Teamsters at Marathon locked out for 28 days

Members of Teamster Local 120 on the picket line. (Fight Back! News/staff)

St. Paul Park, MN - The Teamsters at Marathon Refinery in Saint Paul Park have now been locked out for more than 28 days and the two sides remain far apart. Negotiations resumed on February 15 and February 17, but the Teamsters saw little movement from management.

Marathon management has brought in a union-busting attorney from the Jones Day law firm, but the picket lines remain well staffed and spirits are strong. Trade unionists from many unions join the lines daily and cars driving by honk and wave constantly keeping up a festive atmosphere despite the cold of winter.

Ryan Bierman - a union steward with the Teamsters - says “We are just out here doing our deal. We’re pushing forward and really appreciate all the support from other unions and the community.”

Tylor Sardeson is a ten-year employee at Marathon and is one of the locked-out Teamsters. He had the following to say, “We’re 28 days in and that’s just the tip. Spirits are high as we’re fighting for a good contract.”

It appears that this lockout and contract dispute may continue for a long time to come.