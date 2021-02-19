Minnesota demands Biden do more on climate change

St Paul protest demands President Biden do more on climate change. (Fight Back! News/staff)

St. Paul, MN - On February 17, members of the Climate Justice Committee (CJC) held banners over Interstate 94 and held a banner and signs to drivers on the Snelling bridge in Saint Paul as a part of their week of action targeting President Biden. The banners said things like “2050 is too late! Climate justice now!” “The U.S. military is the #1 polluter” and “Climate justice now, not 2050.”

Earlier in the week the CJC had its supporters contact the White House to pressure Biden to shut down the Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline in Minnesota and to set emission reduction goals for the U.S. military. The U.S. military is exempt from the Paris Climate Accords even though the Pentagon, if it was a country, would be the world's 55th largest CO2 emitter.

Meredith Aby-Keirstead, a member of the Climate Justice Committee, explains, “Today millions in Texas don’t have power due to extreme weather. Scientists predict more and more weather chaos. We need to be taking bold climate action now. The president has issued some executive orders, but we need more. Biden can’t be satisfied with only mitigating the damage from Trump. We need more change and faster to stop the significant temperature change that has already started.”

This action was a part of the CJC’s campaign for strong environmental executive actions in the first 100 days of the Biden administration. They urge people to sign their petition and see all the demands.