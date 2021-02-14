Valentine’s Day car caravan in solidarity with locked out refinery workers

Locked out Marathon worker speaks at rally before start of car caravan. (Fight Back! News/staff)

St. Paul Park, MN – More than 75 vehicles joined a Valentine’s Day car caravan, February 14, to show support for members of Teamster Local 120, who are locked out at Marathon oil refinery after a one-day strike. Safety is the big issue. Marathon trying to contract out vital work at a lower cost, increasing the chance of major industrial accidents.

Teamsters have received broad backing from the trade union movement.

The February 14 car caravan took place in subzero temperatures. “No weather can stop Minnesota’s labor movement,” stated Claire Van den Berghe, the event co-planner and UFCW 1189 organizer.